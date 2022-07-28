Roads and transport workers across the region stopped work from 6am on Thursday as they began a 24-hour strike following a breakdown in wages negotiation with the NSW government.
The workers are seeking more than 3.5 per cent wages increase from this year due to inflation and in recognition of their services as essential workers during the pandemic, drought, bushfire and flood emergencies.
The road workers' initial strike action early this month was blocked by the NSW government.
But this time, "they've got to the boiling point and had a gutful as essential workers but they were not treated with the respect they deserve", said Australian Workers' Union official Jack Ayoub.
"They keep our roads functioning and everyone in our region relies on them," Mr Ayoub said.
"They were risking themselves responding throughout the pandemic, they attend bushfires, floods.
"When critical accidents occur the fire brigade needs the machinery and vehicles.
"They're among the first people responding on the scene [as emergencies] occur."
Mr Ayoub advocates and speaks for the workers in the region who are AWU members.
While the workers are on strike, Mr Ayoub said "we are committed that if an emergency situation occurs during the course of strike action, we will respond."
Mr Ayoub said it was unfair for the NSW government to have awarded health workers 3.5 per cent wage increase and $3000 bonus as pandemic essential workers but the road workers missed out.
"The wages policy of the NSW government restricts our capacity to negotiate in good faith," Mr Ayoub said.
"Their wages have stagnated over 10 years. It used to be a plum job to get a job in the government and now these workers are held back."
The strike action also included the Rail Tram Bus Workers Union with regional transport minister Sam Farraway condemning the industrial action for it would "directly impact 40 freight services" to the regions affecting the supply chain.
"We do not yet have a concession from the RTBU to allow rail signalers to work during the four-hour strike period, which will mean rail freight across Greater Sydney, outer metro areas like the Illawarra and Newcastle as well as parts of Regional NSW will come to a complete standstill," Mr Farraway said.
"I am disappointed with the RTBU's decision to go ahead with this action which will have an impact on freight, delaying the movement of critical goods around the State and commodities to ports.
"First the Mariyung Fleet, that will operate passenger services, was used as a hostage for union negotiations and now our local commodities are. It's a joke.
"Freight trains are pivotal support for industries which have faced challenging times through the Covid-19 pandemic and recent extreme weather events.
"Businesses have taken a massive hit and now they face further impacts because the RTBU believes it deserves a record pay increase."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
