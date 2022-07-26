A 37-year-old man from Mudgee has been arrested after he was allegedly uncovered with an illegal firearm manufacturing set up.
The man was charged with a range of firearms-related offences after a joint Australian Border Force NSW Police investigation located the man allegedly in possession of digital blueprints for manufacturing firearms.
Australian Border Force investigators executed search warrants at a business and two residential premises in Mudgee after they intercepted 24 illegal silencers at the border.
Upon entry, officers located a concealed 3D printer, printed semi-automatic firearm parts and unsecured ammunition.
Australian Border Force enforcement and detained goods east commander Justin Bathurst said officers would stop at no lengths to prevent these items from causing harm to the Australian community.
"Australian Border Force officers within our air cargo, mail gateway and detector dog units are trained to identify and locate illicit firearm importations before they reach the hands of criminal syndicates," commander Bathurst said.
"We have zero tolerance for those attempting to circumvent border controls, be that a city suburb or regional location within Australia."
NSW Police arrested the man and charged him for possession of a firearm, firearm parts and accessories, possession of 3D blueprints for the purpose of manufacturing firearm parts, possession of ammunition and manufacturing firearm parts without a licence.
Orana Mid Western police district crime manager, Detective Inspector Natalie Antaw said this investigation was another example of the importance of law enforcement agencies working together.
"NSW Police will continue to work collaboratively with all agencies to detect and disrupt crime to keep the community safe," Detective Inspector Antaw said.
Australian Border Force expects to lay charges for the attempted importation of 24 silencers and additional prohibited imports intercepted at the border.
The man was refused bail and will face court on September 6.
If you see anything suspicious within your local community, report it anytime through Border Watch at Australia.gov.au/borderwatch. Reports can be made anonymously.
