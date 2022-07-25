It wasn't perfect but there were enough positive signs for the Dubbo Demons to show they are still a contender in this year's AFL Central West competition.
The Demons defeated Orange at Waratah Sports Ground on Saturday 10.9.69 to 9.10.64 to reclaim the outright second spot and bounce back from a heavy defeat to the Bathurst Giants just over a week ago.
Advertisement
Demons midfielder and Tier 2 coach Joe Hedger said Saturday was a great day for the club as a whole.
"It was good, all three grades got up which we haven't had for the last couple of months," he said.
"So it was a massive day for the club.
"First-grade was a tough encounter which it always is against Orange at home.
"We bought the weather with us and it was a lovely day so it was good to get the win."
Demons coach Terry Lyons said prior to the game he wanted to see his side improve from what was a poor showing against the Giants and Hedger feels they are on the right track.
"Terry has been good for us all year, he sacrifices a lot in his personal life to coach us," he said.
"The game plan he wants us to play we probably haven't done for four quarters, we played in for most of the game but had a few lapses.
"Just a few skill things let us down as well, we were still a little off the mark whereas in previous times we probably would've rolled over them.
READ ALSO:
"It was a back and forth game the whole time, it was a great game of footy to be part of."
Isaac Heath booted five goals for the Demons while Hedger, Josh Anasis and Bevan Charlton-White all kicked majors in the win.
Heath has quickly established himself as one of the top forwards in the league and Hedger said the half-forward's work rate has been excellent lately.
"He's been good all year, there was a game there when I think he kicked seven behinds or something and one goal," he said.
"From that moment he's just been on fire, he is kicking everything from everywhere.
"He is pushing up the ground, he's playing centre half-forward but is in the back pocket taking marks and really being a good leader all around the park not just up front."
Advertisement
The Demons are now outright second on the ladder after the Giants lost to crosstown rivals the Bushrangers on Saturday, making the win even more important.
Should the Demons finish second, they will earn the right to host a home semi-final, something Hedger said is in the back of their minds going forward.
"It's important to us, the leadership group have talked about it, a home final for us would be huge," he said.
"That's the goal, Bushies are too far in front now but we took a lot out of the game we played against them a few weeks ago.
"We've got three home games in a row now so hopefully we can win all of those and go good from there."
Earlier in the day, both the women's and men's Tier 2 teams won their matches against Orange also.
Advertisement
This weekend will be a big one for the club with their 40-year reunion to take place on Saturday at South Dubbo Oval when they will host the Bushrangers in all three grades.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.