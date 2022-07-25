Daily Liberal

Dubbo Demons defeated Orange by five points in their AFL Central West clash

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Wallace looks for a target against Orange on Saturday. Picture: Carla Freedman

It wasn't perfect but there were enough positive signs for the Dubbo Demons to show they are still a contender in this year's AFL Central West competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.