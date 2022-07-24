Dubbo hockey players were presented with a wonderful opportunity to learn from one of Australia's best goalkeepers on Sunday.
Former Hockeyroos keeper Toni Cronk was in Dubbo over the weekend to help teach some up-and-coming hockey stars a few tips of the trade.
A dual-Olympian, Cronk admitted she was loving her time in Dubbo, even on a chilly winter morning.
"It's amazing, I'm grateful that I am in a position to be able to help," he said.
"We decided 18 months ago to go on a trip around Australia in our big orange bus so that's now giving me an opportunity to give to places that sometimes don't get the chance to have goalkeeping coaching."
Cronk represented Australia at the 2004 and 2012 Olympics as well as winning two gold medals at Commonwealth Games during her career.
Now coaching, Cronk looking back admitted she has been to Dubbo before and believes she may have even played here.
"I have, I think it was about four or five years ago," he said.
"I grew up in Sydney so I'm pretty confident that I've played out here as a junior but I think this is the first time I've coached in Dubbo."
Dubbo Hockey's Tracey Hardie-Jones believes the coaching sessions were a wonderful chance for players to learn new skills.
"To have someone of her calibre here just exposes hockey to Dubbo and to try build on our player base," she said.
"It also gives our players here a chance to have some unique coaching from someone.
"You are never too old to take on some new skills."
Dubbo Hockey is rebuilding after a tough last few years but several juniors were running around on Sunday morning and Hardie-Jones is hoping numbers continue to grow.
"They are under 7s, there are actually some kids there who have come a long way," she said.
"Most of them are only five years old so we are building on that base.
"With COVID-19 and stuff, our numbers dropped but I think we are on the right path."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
