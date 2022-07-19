Daily Liberal
Subscriber

Dubbo Demons were outplayed by Bathurst Giants in their AFL Central West match

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOUR equally strong quarters of football is something Bathurst Giants have been craving this senior men's AFL Central West season and on Saturday they found it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.