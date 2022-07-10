Two of the largest dams in inland NSW, the Burrendong near Wellington and Wyangala near Cowra, have reached over 100 per cent capacity in recent weeks.
It's largely due to the heavy rains around the state which have caused major flooding in Sydney's east, northwest, southwest, and parts of northern NSW.
Water NSW has set up an incident team with NSW State Emergency and Weather Bureau to monitor inflows and weather forecasts in incoming days.
Burrendong Dam's 1.6 megalitres capacity, likened to the size of three Sydney Harbours, has recorded a surcharge capacity of 132 per cent.
Wyangala Dam's 1.2 megalitres capacity, likened to twice the size of Sydney Harbour, has surcharge water from recent rains at 101.6 per cent.
Water NSW said over the weekend the overflow at Burrendong was discussed by the Macquarie valley's flood reference panel with an agreement to release and maintain a flow at Gin Gin with approximately 28 gigalitres per day to bring the water storage down to 120 per cent.
The dam reached 132 per cent capacity over the weekend as heavy rains continued and were releasing 17 gigalitres per day.
Prior to the rains, Burrendong Dam was at 107 percent capacity.
The Lachlan valleys household water supply and farms are irrigated from Wyangala Dam which has reached 101.6 percent capacity or 21 gigalitres above its supply level, Water NSW said.
Water is currently being released from Wyangala at 14 gigalitres per day.
"Both dams functioned to greatly reduce downstream flood impacts by holding the water back to allow significant downstream tributary flows to peak and begin receding before releases from the dams were increased," Water NSW said.
In Dubbo, the portion of Macquarie River reached 7 metres at its peak last week after the downpour and it caused minor flooding and closures of roads and bridges.
The Emile Seriser Bridge remained open but was monitored for water level rising while Yabang Gee, Shibble and Troy bridges were all closed. In Wellington, the Bell River Bridge and Duke of Wellington Bridge were also closed last week.
The portion of Macquarie River in Narromine reached a 9.1m peak on Tuesday last week which resulted in flooding of the Bell and Macquarie river catchments, the NSW SES said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
