A record number of apprentices are needed to work on vital roads and transport projects across the state and there's calls for more young women and Aboriginal youths to take the opportunity.
Applications have opened for 135 placements, 80 percent more than last year's intake.
Last year's Transport for NSW Apprenticeship and Trainee Program intake was made up of nearly half young women and 24 percent were Aboriginal youths, regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway said.
"We are very proud of this program while we continue to build and maintain vital infrastructure for customers, it's critical that we build a skills legacy to meet our future needs," Mr Farraway said.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said this new apprentice intake is "a great opportunity to train up locals and develop the next generation of skilled workers in the regions".
"I encourage anyone interested in developing their skills or seeking a new career path working on road and transport infrastructure to look into this program," he said.
"It is fantastic that the NSW Government is continuing to provide these employment opportunities in regional NSW to support the significant amount of construction, upgrades and maintenance required across the regional transport network."
Mr Farraway said the apprenticeship program was initiated to encourage young people to take work opportunities in the regions that can open up further career pathways for them.
The traineeship program is open across 10 disciplines including civil construction, bridge construction, painting and blasting, electrical, heavy diesel mechanic, business administration, project management and three news programs in marketing and communications, finance and safety, environment and quality.
Mr Farraway said an estimated 76 percent of apprentices and trainees in previous intakes have found secure permanent employment with Transport NSW.
Applications close at midnight on August 7. If you are interested, click https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/apprentice-trainees.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
