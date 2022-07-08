Daily Liberal

The Dubbo Stampede will be held in late August

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 8 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After being held virtually in 2021, the Dubbo Stampede is back in a big way and will be held at the end of August. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Anticipation is continuing to build ahead of the 11th Dubbo Stampede to be held next month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.