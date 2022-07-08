Anticipation is continuing to build ahead of the 11th Dubbo Stampede to be held next month.
The running festival to be held at Taronga Western Plains Zoo gives entrants the unique experience of walking, wheeling or running while being surrounded by thousands of animals at the famous tourist attraction.
Entrants are able to compete in the 5.3km, 10km, half or full marathon on August 28.
The stampede's committee president Nathan Weeks said the build-up to the event is going well.
"We are very excited to have Blooms the Chemist on board as our main Event Sponsor," he said.
"The Macquarie Credit Union is once again supporting the Schools Challenge and other long-term race sponsors, Hertz and Lyons Advantage are once again on board.
"Andrew McDonald Commercial and Sportspower Dubbo are both passionate about supporting the Wallaby Wheel, Walk and Run and we are thankful to have all these great local Businesses as part of the Stampede family.
"Rhino promotion has already started putting together merchandise orders for entries and Dubbo Traffic control are ready to close the roads and keep everyone safe."
In 2022, the event will raise funds for a domestic violence shelter as well as encouraging healthy lifestyles and will be the first time in two years the Stampede has been held live.
Mr Weeks believes it is important for the Stampede to support a local initiative each year.
"The stampede is supporting the Housing Plus Dubbo Orchard Crisis Accommodation organisation this year," he said.
"This fabulous organisation that provides a safe space for women and children impacted by domestic violence.
"The stampede will contribute to furnishing this accommodation this year and every entry helps increase the amount of support the Stampede can provide."
The 2021 edition of the Stampede was held virtually after COVID-19 impacted the running festival.
Entry to the Stampede will also give those a single-day pass to the zoo for the entire weekend so they can enjoy the venue.
Mr Weeks is hoping anyone who is considering entering the Stampede does so and takes a leap of faith regardless of their history of running or walking.
"Our advice is to just sign up, you may not have trained; you may not have entered before but there will be lots of people walking, lots of families participating," he said.
"The stampede is a great community event with people of all abilities and fitness levels participating, our work is taking the opportunity to make it a social staff event.
"It's a great idea to get your workplace out together doing something active while supporting the Dubbo and wider community."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
