Police have charged two youths over an alleged break and enter at a business in Bourke.
About 6pm on Tuesday, July 5, two youths allegedly forced entry into a business on Mitchell Street in Bourke, and damaged a window on five different vehicles, before taking fuel cards and leaving the scene.
Following inquiries by Central North Police District officers, about 6.40pm on Wednesday, a 10-year-old was arrested at a home in Bourke.
The 10-year-old was charged with five counts of destroy or damage property, five counts of enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner, five counts of larceny, intentionally mark premises without prescribed consent, and enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence.
The youth was granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday, August 4.
About 7.50am on Thursday a second 10-year-old attended Bourke Police Station where he was arrested.
The second youth was charged with five counts of destroy or damage property, six counts of enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner, six counts of larceny, enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, and breach of bail.
That youth was refused bail to appear at a children's Court on Thursday.
