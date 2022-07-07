Daily Liberal
Exclusive

Dubbo's Mindyarra Rail Maintenance Facility awarded a top rating by the Infrastructure Sustainability Council

By Newsroom
Updated July 7 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 7:30pm
Dugald Saunders (right) with Transport for NSW's John Peric and project director Nick Fryday at the construction site. Photo: Belinda Soole

The use of innovative materials during the construction of the Mindyarra Rail Maintenance Facility has reduced carbon dioxide emissions to the same level as taking 920 cars off the road for one year.

