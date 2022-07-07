Daily Liberal
Our Future

The development application for new Macquarie River boardwalk in Dubbo has been submitted

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
July 7 2022 - 1:00am
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson (inset) is confident the Macquarie River boardwalk will be a big addition to the CBD. Picture: Belinda Soole

Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson believes the proposed Macquarie River boardwalk will help grow the CBD moving forward.

