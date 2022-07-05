Almost 50 millimetres of rain has fallen in Dubbo across two days.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there was 27.8mm of rain at Dubbo on Sunday and a further 21.2mm on Monday.
Added to the 1.6mm on Friday and 0.2mm on Saturday, it's been a rainy start to July.
There's been 50.8mm of rain recorded by the BoM.
And more could be on the way.
There's a 10 to 30 per cent chance of rain every day between Wednesday and next Monday. However at this stage the BoM has not forecast more than 0.2 mm on any of those days.
Partly cloudy days are expected for the rest of the week.
Heavy rainfall since Friday has lead to moderate flooding of the Bell and Macquarie River catchments.
According to the NSW State Emergency Service, the river peaked at Dubbo at 6.94 metres at 4.15pm on Monday afternoon.
Since then it has been slowly falling.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
