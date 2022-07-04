The Macquarie River at Narromine is expected to hit its peak of 9.1 metres at 12pm on Tuesday.
Heavy rainfall since Friday has lead to moderate flooding of the Bell and Macquarie River catchments, according to the NSW State Emergency Service.
The river at Warren is still expected to peak on Wednesday morning at 8.5 metres. However it could rise to nine metres.
It's predicted to reach only a minor flood level of 7.5 metres on Tuesday.
At Dubbo, Dubbo Regional Council has reopened a number of roads and bridges. The Shibble Bridge and Tamworth Street Footbridge still remain closed.
Council staff have started clearing a large amount of debris from the Shibble Bridge, which is expected to take about two days, before moving onto the Tamworth Street Foot Bridge once the water has subsided.
The Macquarie River has peaked at Wellington and Dubbo but is expected to rise further downstream on Tuesday morning.
According to the NSW State Emergency Service, the river peaked at Dubbo at 6.94 metres at 4.15pm on Monday afternoon.
Since then it has been slowly falling.
In Wellington the peak was at 4am on Monday morning when the river reached 5.74 metres.
It's now expected to reach a moderate flood level of 9.1 metres in Narromine on Tuesday morning.
The Warren Road between Narromine and Gin Gin may be affected by floodwaters.
It's also expected the river will reach moderate flood level at Warren on Tuesday morning at 8.5 metres. It may rise further to major flood levels of nine metres on Wednesday.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
