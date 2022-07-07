Students from the Central West Leadership Academy have demonstrated their excellent problem-solving skills with great results at a recent international competition.
The students placed fourth and sixth in the world in their respective categories at the Future Problem Solving International Finals.
Year 10 student Noah Randell came fourth in the world for scenario writing. The competition challenged him to write a story set 20 years into the future.
Noah's story was on antibiotic resistance and the impacts of corporate corruption.
A team consisting of Noah, Carrigan Baker and Finn Randell placed sixth for their community problem solving.
They developed a training manual for student leadership teams to combat sexual harassment at school.
Take One Step won first in Australia in 2021 and it was this project that earned the team sixth place at the international level.
Carrigan said she was "ecstatic" when they heard how well the team had performed.
"Combatting sexual harassment in schools is very important. We worked hard as a team all year and are very proud of our results," she said.
Central West Leadership Academy principal Mandi Randell said she was extremely proud of the students' effort.
"Our students chose an issue that mattered to them and we helped them craft a community change project. They completed over six thousand words for the project proposal and report as well as the project presentation materials," she said.
"It took extensive research, teamwork, community engagement and project management over three terms."
Ms Randell said the school valued critical thinking, creativity, citizenship, communication, coding and technology, and collaboration. She said the achievements of the academy's students demonstrated they were excelling in those skills, which were important for success.
