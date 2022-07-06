A "must-see" exhibition boundary-pushing international and Australian artists will open on Friday.
Experimenta Life Forms: International Triennial of Media Art is coming to the Western Plains Cultural Centre.
It will showcase art across across robotics, bioart, and screen-based works, installations, participatory and generative art.
Notable artworks include PULSE: The Lifeforce of Trees by PluginHuman - also known as Betty Sargeant and Justin Dwyer - which is an immersive installation documenting significant trees across the globe through an LED light installation, and DJ Moss by Thomas Marcusson where a plant takes over the DJ decks.
WPCC exhibition and curator officer Kent Buchanan said the exhibition was like no other.
"The Experimenta Life Forms exhibition thought-provokingly engages with ideas of how new understandings of biological and artificial life are challenging human-centric thinking, it's definitely a must see for the whole community," he said.
The exhibition runs from July 2 to September 18 at the WPCC as part of its three-year tour across Australia.
Experimenta Life Forms will be officially opened at 5.30pm on Friday, July 8 by curator Jonathan Parsons, followed by a curator's guided tour at 6.30pm.
