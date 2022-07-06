Daily Liberal
Experimenta Life Forms: International Triennial of Media Art to open at Western Plains Cultural Centre

By Newsroom
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:57am, first published July 6 2022 - 6:00am
The Experimenta Life Forms: International Triennial of Media Art exhibition includes m0wson&MOwson's feeler. Picture: Supplied

A "must-see" exhibition boundary-pushing international and Australian artists will open on Friday.

