There's been moments in recent weeks when Shaun McHugh has looked around at his Dubbo Kangaroos teammates and come to a realisation.
"I was playing first grade when some of these blokes were two or three," he laughs.
The veteran forward missed much of the first half of the Blowes Clothing Cup season but he's been in back in his familiar spot at the back of the scrum in recent weeks.
The decision to sit out most of the early rounds was not just because he's now a father, but also to ensure the 36-year-old's body was fit and firing when it mattered.
"I haven't had a full season and that's what I wanted, selfishly," McHugh said.
"I said to the second and first grade coaches I'll play but I won't play every round because I don't want to and my body doesn't want to.
"That's why I came back in the second round and I was happy to play wherever they put me. And I wouldn't do it if I wasn't enjoying it."
Unsurprisingly given the experience and leadership credentials premiership winner McHugh has, it wasn't long before he was back in first grade.
And while getting back on the field is an all too familiar feeling for McHugh, it's the training sessions around teammates and being part of that team environment he's enjoying the most.
"That's what you miss. You don't miss waking up sore on Sundays even though that's a good thing because it means you've had a crack," he said.
"I might sound like an old bastard now but there's some blokes there who are 20 and 21 years of age. I was lucky enough to play first grade when these blokes were two or three years old.
"There's a massive generational gap but we're lucky that they're decent fellas and we get on well.
"Rugby pulls you together and it's good fun with a good bunch of blokes. I'm enjoying it and they're teaching me as much as I'm trying to teach them."
Unfortunately for former Central West representative McHugh, he's settled into first grade at a time when the Roos are struggling to find their best form.
There was positives to take from successive narrow losses to top three Bathurst Bulldogs, Orange Emus and Cowra Eagles but last weekend's loss at Forbes was hugely disappointing.
The Roos never got going against the Platypi and were dealt a convincing 32-12 loss.
On Saturday the Roos return home to No. 1 Oval for a meeting with an Orange City side which hasn't won a match in the first 10 rounds of the season.
McHugh has no doubt the Roos' recent run of form has given City the belief it can get the job done this weekend, but for him Saturday's match will just come down to his side making the right decisions in attack.
"I think it's execution, myself," McHugh said.
"At crucial times we're not executing a pass or we're slipping off a tackle at a crucial point and our decision-making probably hasn't been as great.
"We're creating chances but we're just not finishing them and, sadly for us, if the outcomes had been better we're probably talking about winning three of the last four.
"If we turn them around we're probably sitting in second and that's the frustrating thing."
The Roos' lineup will again be impacted by injury on Saturday with the likes of Josh Bass, Will Archer, Moa Kavaefiafi and Tim Beach all expected to miss the City clash.
Kick-off at No. 1 Oval on Saturday is 3.15pm.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
