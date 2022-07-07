Daily Liberal

Shaun McHugh loving being back with Dubbo Kangaroos

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:49am, first published 12:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun McHugh has been back in his familair spot at the back of the Dubbo Kangaroos' scrum in recent weeks. Picture: Amy McIntyre

There's been moments in recent weeks when Shaun McHugh has looked around at his Dubbo Kangaroos teammates and come to a realisation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.