It's getting down to the business end of the New Holland Cup season and Kieren Hill knows every match is an important one.
Hill will line up at outside centre for the Dubbo Rhinos' match against Parkes Boars on Saturday at Apex Oval with the hosts looking to go top of the table.
The Rhinos currently sit a single point behind Mudgee on the ladder but a win for Dubbo and a loss for the Wombats would see Doug Sandry's side go to the top of the table.
However, Hill is getting too carried away and is eager to play on Saturday in jerseys designed by his father Max to celebrate NAIDOC week.
"He designed the jerseys and the club helped him," he said.
"It's an honour to be part of the club, I've only been here two years but it's the best club."
As well as representing his culture in a jersey designed by his father, Hill admitted it has been great to play alongside his brother Kaiden this season.
"It's special to play with my brother knowing the role dad played in the jerseys," he said.
"It's just great to play with my little brother, it means a lot."
The Rhinos have been solid so far in 2022 and could be in with a chance of finishing minor premiers which would mean they have a chance at hosting the major semi-final.
After joining the club in 2021, Hill believes he has seen a big chance in the Rhinos' confidence levels and the performances are starting to come together for the side.
"We went from being second last in 2021 to being second this year," he said.
"We've turned it around, the commitment and training have been great.
"The boys are turning up and have got each other's backs, a lot has changed in the last 12 months.
"We've got the team to take it out."
In a star-studded backline, Hill is sometimes arguably overshadowed by some of his teammates but the outside centre is happy to do his part for the Rhinos.
"I show up every week, I train every week and travel half an hour from Elong to train," he said.
"My game has been pretty, I've been doing my job and that's all I focus on.
"I work on my defence a lot, not so much my attack because that will come but mainly my defence.
"I think we've got the best backline in the competition."
With one of the best backlines in the New Holland Cup, Hill believes the forward pack goes unnoticed in the eyes of some onlookers.
"The forwards set a platform then we just work off the back of them," he said.
"We've got Kaiden (Hill), Api (Lomani) and Nash (Forgione) who direct us around the park."
In the other match of the round, Mudgee will host CSU Bathurst.
Kick off for Saturday's match is at 3:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
