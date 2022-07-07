A successful mentoring and counseling program for Dubbo's disadvantaged youths is looking for a holistic therapist, and if you fit the bill, you could start as early as next week.
Mr Saunders was at Apollo House on Collins Street on Thursday to bring some good news that the NSW government is providing them $10,000 funding so they can hire the therapist to work with the youngsters.
LeaderLife founder and CEO Joh Leader was hopeful the new therapist could start soon.
"This approach means our kids will feel comfortable talking through some of their tough stuff," Mrs Leader said.
"We need to teach our kids how to manage big, ugly feelings and how to self-regulate in heated moments rather than resort to violence and aggression."
Twenty-year-old Hank Hammond, for example, needs a guidance counselor to help him pursue an apprenticeship in landscaping, farm work, or food processing.
There's also Tre, Malakai and Corey and they are among an estimated 300 youths from the city that drifts to Apollo House to learn job skills and also receive emotional counseling run by Leader Life founder and chief executive officer Joh Leader.
Asked why he wants to do landscaping, Hank said he has tried mowing, fencing and making lime cordial and now he's interested to learn to landscape gardens and parks if anyone is interested to give him an opportunity.
The holistic therapist will be working as a mentor and counselor at the same time as part of the innovative wrap-around approach to ensure the youngsters at Apollo House are able to reach their potential," Mr Saunders said.
"For example, someone can teach them how to make lime cordial and it's a great opportunity to learn that to get work but at the same time talking with them how they are going with their lives.
"They need someone who is trained in this [kind of] job whom they can have conversations, having to be able to say those helpful words that would support them."
Mrs Leader said the holistic counselor they need is similar to a mental health counselor but is someone who is "prepared to meet the kids where they are at in their lives and see what their needs are at the time."
"We work holistically alongside our young people whether it's doing arts here at Apollo House or at school or at their homes.
"We have lots of activities, we help them get jobs, learn some work skills. This week we are getting ready to send bottles of lime cordial to Sydney."
The program to be run by a holistic counselor is not a trial, according to Mr Saunders, because they want to see outcomes that will "bring forward steps that these youths need in their lives."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
