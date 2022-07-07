Daily Liberal

Consultation is ongoing on ways to manage national parks that can lead to land title transfer to Aboriginal communities

Elizabeth Frias
Elizabeth Frias
July 7 2022 - 11:30pm
A sweeping view of the Gulaga National Park and INSET: NSW Local Aboriginal Land Council chairperson Danny Chapman. Picture: Supplied. Pictures: Supplied

Local Aboriginal Land Councils in the region are in negotiations with Aboriginal affairs minister Ben Franklin and environment minister James Griffin to design a plan to expand the management of the state's vast national parks.

