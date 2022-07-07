Local Aboriginal Land Councils in the region are in negotiations with Aboriginal affairs minister Ben Franklin and environment minister James Griffin to design a plan to expand the management of the state's vast national parks.
The ministers are consulting with 120 councils to design a plan they agree on after the consultations expected over 18 months that can lead to the transfer of native titles to Aboriginal claimants.
More than 30 percent of the national parks are covered by the existing joint management with the state government but only four percent of the estates are held by Aboriginal people, Mr Griffin said.
"Expansion of the joint management model in this way would be a historic step that no other Australian jurisdiction and few other countries, if any, have taken.
"This is putting Aboriginal land management and stewardship at the heart of our efforts to conserve our precious environment and care for country."
But the proposed model will be closely reviewed by the councils "to ensure the rights and interests" of their communities are "genuinely" considered along with the state government's plan, NSW LALC chairperson Danny Chapman said.
The Indigenous-Aboriginal Party convener, Owen Whyman, who is among native title claimants in far west NSW said he would be joining his fellow LALC representatives in the region at the consultation in Sydney beginning at the end of July.
"We won't make any comments on their proposal until after all of us custodians have met in Sydney," Mr Whyman said.
The Paroo-Darling National Park Elders Council has an existing co-management agreement with the state government through the NSW Parks and Wildlife Service, Mr Whyman said.
The Paroo-Darling, a popular tourist destination in the far west, covers the towns of White Cliffs and Wilcannia.
Mr Chapman said the LALCs will be "contributing and ensuring that any proposals are designed and delivered in genuine partnership with the Land Rights Network".
A number of LALC's currently hold title to national parks on behalf of Aboriginal owners under joint management arrangements," Mr Chapman said.
Among the national parks co-managed with Aboriginal communities include Biamanga, Border Ranges, Arakwal and Gulaga.
In 1998, the state government's first joint management agreement came into effect over Mutawintji National Park near Broken Hill.
The Arakwal National Park at Byron Bay was the first national park in Australia to be managed under an Indigenous Land Use Agreement.
"We want to see that any consultations are Aboriginal-led, enshrine self-determination for our mob, and not Government determining what's best for our people by creating division between our mob.
"There are significant matters and opportunities that need to be collectively worked through to ensure any future model advances the rights and interests of Aboriginal communities."
Under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983, LALCs can claim and acquire Crown land or buy it if it is put up for commercial sale by the state government.
"Expanding Aboriginal joint management will be a significant, practical step towards Reconciliation and Closing the Gap targets because it enhances opportunities for Aboriginal employment and businesses, while strengthening the role of Aboriginal people in decision-making, cultural heritage protection and park management."
Mr Franklin said the state government is seeking input from the Aboriginal people on how to make joint management arrangements work best for them.
"Developing a new model for joint management is one way to make meaningful progress on improving outcomes for Aboriginal people and communities in NSW," Mr Franklin said.
"This is about reconnecting people to country, aligning with native title processes and integrating Aboriginal knowledge in caring for country in the way they've been doing for tens of thousands of years."
Mr Franklin said investments are at record levels for ongoing fire management, feral animal control, visitor infrastructure and threatened species protection across national parks estate.
He said the new model they are seeking will "build on efforts to ensure land management techniques remain best practice, while also providing for continued public access and visitation".
Under a new model, the public will have continued access to national parks, and transfers of title would be subject to a long-term leaseback of land at a nominal rent to the government.
The model is also expected to contain ways to enhance employment and business opportunities for Aboriginal communities.
The proposed model will be released for public viewing and feedback after the consultation ends.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
