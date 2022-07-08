The first of its kind NAIDOC community event in Dubbo celebrating First Nations culture and business has set the benchmark for future occasions.
Organisers Damien Day and Shane Riley from the NAIDOC committee had worked hard on the event and were thrilled to see it come to fruition. The day of celebration had been rescheduled before due to rain.
"Me and Shane have been planning for months," Mr Day said. "He's the brainchild behind all the concert and stuff. Took a bit of doing [but] we just stuck together and kept going."
The community event was held at Dubbo City Bowling Club with a stage set up, traditional dancers, musicians, Blak markets featuring Indigenous businesses, and plenty of food and drink.
It was a special event for Shane Riley as his family is one of the traditional custodians in Dubbo. To him, it was a celebration of his family's culture and heritage.
"To be part of the NAIDOC committee is just unreal," he said. "To be able to showcase what we got and what we do, it's awesome."
Starting at 3pm, the event ran till 8.30pm when it was dark and artworks were projected lighting up surrounding trees.
The Blak markets featured Brandy Rose by Paige Coe, Noelle King's Bundjalung art, Blackest Creations by Chelsea Wood, art by Hayden Wood from Bokhara Dreaming, and items by Jessica Sulter. It was shopping galore, with paintings, scrunchies, clothes, kitchen items, baby bibs, and jewellery for sale.
Jamie McLennan from Jatama dance group said culture was really taking off in Dubbo and it was good week for the community.
"It's like a little hub for culture at the moment. It's beautiful with all these kids coming up wanting to learn the culture," he said.
"Shane's done a great job of putting this event on, we need more people like him in the community."
Crowds also enjoyed musical performances by Scotty Troutman, Brendan Troutman, Pete Riley, Riley & Ah-see RC, and Pal Pal.
Couple John and Mary-Ann Hausia who have lived in Dubbo for the last 40 years said the venue and event turned out to be wonderful.
"I feel absolutely wonderful and I feel really blessed to be here today and be part of this very special occasion," Mrs Hausia said.
Organisers thanked UGL Regional Linx, Dubbo council, and NSW Aboriginal Affairs for sponsoring the event. They were specially grateful to everyone on the NAIDOC committee and hope to hold the event every year.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
