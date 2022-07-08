Daily Liberal

Dubbo NAIDOC community event, a platform to celebrate First Nations culture and business

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:00am
The first of its kind NAIDOC community event in Dubbo celebrating First Nations culture and business has set the benchmark for future occasions.

