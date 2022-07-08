Dubbo Stampede will introduce a 1km event for people with a disability

A four-week training program has been put together for those wanting to take part in a specific event at the Dubbo Stampede this year.
The Wallaby Wheel Walk and Run is open to people with a disability as well as their support people, an event which is new in 2022.
In previous years, the shortest distance in the festival was 5.3km but the Wallaby Wheel is only a single kilometre.
The free event is open to any person with a disability, physical and/or intellectual who requires any level of support to walk, run or wheel in the Stampede.
Stampede committee member Maree Barnes said the new event is an exciting addition to the 2022 festival.
"I think it shows even though the Stampede is going into its 11th year we are an organisation which is always looking to evolve our community running festival to as good as it can be," she said.
"Some of the feedback we got was that the 5.3km was a bit too long of a distance for some people who have a disability.
"For some people who have a disability it is no problem at all and they are welcome to go in any of the events.
"We've introduced this 1km because for some people who have a disability a 5km is like a marathon, we want them to overcome those barriers which stop people who have a disability from taking part."
A training program has been put together to help train competitors for the Wallaby Wheel with Alex Eves to run the fitness sessions and is also free after being sponsored by Sportspower Dubbo and Andrew McDonald Commercial.
Ms Barnes believes having Ms Eves on board is a vital asset for the training program.
"She is a very accomplished athlete herself and is going to be providing this program," she said.
"It's so any person who thinks 'I want to have a crack at it but I'm not sure I could do it' will have an opportunity to build their skills and fitness.
"It also gives them a chance to meet other people who will be at the event on the day."
While the Wallaby Wheel is available, people with disability can compete in longer events if they wish to do so.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
