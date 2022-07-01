Regional train commuters will need to make alternate travel arrangements if their pre-booked trips from Sydney to Dubbo are delayed.
It comes as the stand-off between Transport NSW and Rail Bus and Tram Union continued to escalate causing major delays on the entire network on Friday.
Trains from across Sydney have been caught at a stand-still delaying the travels of commuters and those traveling toward the western NSW line to Dubbo have been advised by Transport NSW to make alternative travel arrangements.
"XPT services are not directly affected by the industrial action at this time however there may be flow-on impacts from action in other parts of the network," a Transport NSW statement said.
"NSW Train Link will seek to contact regional customers whose bookings may be affected to advise them on alternative travel arrangements and to consider changing their plans."
Normal train services to Dubbo from Sydney and vice versa are expected to get back to normal this weekend if transport minister David Elliott is able to resolve the safety issues on Korean-built trains that RBTU has brought to his attention.
At least 75 percent of trains on the Sydney network are affected by the strike but the diesel-run XPT and Explorer plying the regional lines to western NSW are not included in the strike, a Transport NSW spokesman said.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday that Mr Elliott has vowed to resign from his ministerial portfolio if he would not be able to resolve the standoff with RBTU as delays and overcrowding in trains crippled the network.
Buses have been transporting commuters from Dubbo to Lithgow and returning if they are not able to catch the train, a BusBiz staff at Dubbo told the Daily Liberal.
From Lithgow train station, bus commuters change to train travels to head to the Blue Mountains and to Sydney or back to Dubbo, he said.
A transport department spokesman also said they are reminding commuters using public transport to wear a facemask as part of COVID-19 precautions that are still in place as part of the NSW Health's public health order.
"Face masks are still mandatory on all public transport and there is no exception to that until COVID rules are changed as made by the NSW department of health.
"The public is advised to remain vigilant and to follow the public health order on wearing facemask while on all public transport."
At the Dubbo station, a staff member distributes face masks to commuters arriving to take the train if they are not wearing one.
The RBTU secretary Alex Claassens said the union "will wait until it sees the complete package and commitment to fix the safety issues with the NIF [New Intercity Fleet] in a legally enforceable document."
On Thursday, the RBTU banned its drivers travelling as a passenger while on duty and banned any work on the rail network connected with Sydney Metro.
On Friday, all RBTU members were banned from operating foreign-made trains.
A cargo train operated by the Australian Rail Track Corporation was parked on the Dubbo railway line on Thursday but the transport spokesman said he was not aware if it was connected to the RBTU strike.
He said the cargo train was "on the siding rail and not obstructing the main track" and they "didn't see any issue in the area". and any issue should be directed to the ARTC.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
