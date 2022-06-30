Daily Liberal

Teachers from both public and private schools marched the streets jointly protesting for better workplaces for student's sake

Elizabeth Frias
Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:00am
Teachers protest march at Dubbo NSW on Thursday, 30 June 2022

Teachers at both public and Catholic schools in Dubbo marched on the city's main streets chanting their gripes over "shrinking wages, ever-increasing workloads, job insecurity and staff shortages" gripping their profession.

