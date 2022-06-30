Local tenor returning to perform all of the favourites

Geurie-born tenor Nathan Bryon is returning to the area in July to perform all of the favourites from the world of opera, operetta and musicals.
Bryon began his singing studies at Dubbo's Macquarie Conservatorium with revered Opera Australia soprano Dawn Walsh.
He has gone on to complete tertiary studies in singing at Sydney Conservatorium and is a scholarship recipient of the Melba Opera Trust and the Joan Sutherland and Richard Bonynge Foundation.
Bryon also just won one of Australia's most important singing competitions at the Sydney Eisteddfod.
He was awarded the Sydney Eisteddfod John Lamble Foundation Winner Scholarship of $40,000.
The scholarship is comprised of a $37,000 scholarship and $3,000 cash to undertake study of the operatic stage in Australia or overseas.
"I was raised with the belief that there's not much you can't achieve with a bit of hard work, determination, relentless optimism and of course, some luck," Bryon said of the scholarship win.
Bryon will use the scholarship to further his studies internationally in the USA at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
At his upcoming performance at the Macquarie Conservatorium, Bryon will be accompanied by pianist Su Choung, a fellow graduate of the Sydney Conservatorium and a Melba Opera Trust Scholar.
Dubbo audiences have this one chance to see Nathan perform live at Macquarie Conservatorium on Friday, July 22 at 6pm.
Bookings are now open at www.123tix.com.au.
