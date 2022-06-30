Daily Liberal
Geurie-born tenor Nathan Bryon to perform at the Macquarie Conservatorium

By Newsroom
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:53am, first published 4:50am
Local tenor returning to perform all of the favourites

Geurie-born tenor Nathan Bryon is returning to the area in July to perform all of the favourites from the world of opera, operetta and musicals.

