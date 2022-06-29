It's like a lottery, except you're not going to lose a dollar in this online tool called Savings Finder because you can get it if you're eligible.
Families all over NSW had saved over $5.8 billion since Savings Finder was launched by the state government five years ago.
Here are examples. Families with children ages from four to 18 can claim $100 Creative Kids' vouchers per child per year to pay for tuition in arts, languages or music lessons.
More than $205 million of these vouchers have been issued by over two million families.
The Active Kids' $100 vouchers are given twice a year for sporting and recreational activities for children enrolled at schools.
An estimated five million families with children have used these vouchers to pay for karate lessons and membership fees in sporting competitions.
The First Lap $100 vouchers for children aged three to six give them their first swimming lessons with over 192,378 little ones given their first lessons at the pool.
Apprentices and students from regional areas can obtain travel expenses concessions on top of what they are entitled as well as discounted Opal cards.
These travel discounts included retired seniors who live in regional areas with a $250 prepaid travel card to go anywhere by train, bus and taxi all year round.
Anyone eligible can top up their travel benefits with the Discovery Pass to many tourism and theme parks around the area such as Dubbo's Western Plains Taronga Zoo.
The popular $50 Dine and Discover vouchers are worth $150 per eligible resident however end June 30 so use these vouchers now for dining outs at restaurants and cafes around the city.
Nearly 31.7 million Dine and Discover vouchers were used worth over $750 million since it launched during the pandemic.
Towing caravans, boats and horse floats to Sydney can give you cheaper tolls if you're traveling on the motorway.
Some discounts on car registration are available to eligible drivers and do you need a new household appliance, mobile phone or laptop?
There are savings and no interest loans you can apply for so it pays to just check out what you may need on some 70 types of discounts and freebies on the Savings Finder online.
It was designed to ease the cost of living in all types of households - families, singles, seniors, pensioners and non-pensioners, students, including eligible small businesses.
"We know how hard it is for so many families at the moment, which is why we are committed to easing the cost of living for all households across the state," NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said.
"Whether you're a family in Western Sydney, a retired couple on the coast, a young professional in the city, or a small business owner in our regions, we want to deliver you hip pocket savings."
It has been so popular since it was re-launched in April with at least three million NSW residents having found savings from just about everything on daily living expenses, shopping lists, including holidays and travels by public transport.
Many families are unaware of the various ways of saving on budget through the online tool which has something for everyone, treasurer Matt Kean said.
"Our cost of living program is designed to help with everyday expenses including household energy and utilities, transport, raising children, dining, experiences and accommodation," Mr Kean said.
It can be easily found on either the Service NSW App, MyServiceNSW Account or on the Service NSW website." Mr Kean said.
At Service NSW centre in Dubbo, savings specialists are available to assist in person, by phone on 13 77 88 or if you have access to a computer and internet, click here.
"To date, there have been more than 97,000 appointments made with Savings Specialists, saving households an average of around $770," Mr Kean said.
"My message to families is simple - do yourself a favour and give the Savings Finder program a go or book an appointment with a Savings Specialist. You could walk away with extra money in your pocket," Mr Kean said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
