Dubbo College Year 7 students shared some special skills with their young friends recently.
As part of the Aspire Program at Dubbo College South Campus, 7B visited Stepping Stones Early Learning Centre last week.
Advertisement
Mrs. Danielle Fistr's 7B class have spent this semester learning AUSLAN (Australian Sign Language) and integrating it into their intergenerational projects.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The students' focus was to develop and practice ways to build a rapport with the Stepping Stones children.
"Our students introduced the younger children to AUSLAN and showed them how to sign some letters of the alphabet," Mrs. Fistr said.
"The project had given our students the ability reach curriculum outcomes in PDHPE as well as develop their skills in communication."
Mrs Fistr said students read the situation and were flexible in the moment, which lead to positive learning experiences.
Student Breeanna Besant was among those who thoroughly enjoyed the visit.
"We taught some of the kids how to finger spell their names in AUSLAN and played with them in the playground," Breeanna said.
"It was a very fun visit. "It was such a success when the children engaged and learnt along with us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.