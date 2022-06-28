Daily Liberal

A $4 million upgrade expected for the Geurie Water Treatment Plant

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:31am, first published 3:00am
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson wants to see the Geurie water treatment plant upgraded. Picture: Ciara Bastow

Geurie residents were on a boil water notice for weeks before the issue was resolved, and now Dubbo Regional Council plans on spending $4 million to upgrade the Geurie Water Treatment Plant.

