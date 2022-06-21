Do you still have Dine and Discover vouchers that need to be used?
Well, now is the time to support Dubbo businesses, with less than two weeks until their expiry on June, 30.
The NSW Government first brought the vouchers into effect early last year with the aim to provide relief to hospitality and tourism providers, and is an effort that has since been utilised locally.
With more than 76 Dubbo businesses accepting the $25 vouchers, it shouldn't be too hard to find somewhere to enjoy a bite to eat or a place to explore.
"We know that dining, hospitality and tourism businesses were among those hardest hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and these vouchers not only provide $100 worth of relief for residents but it also provides a stimulus for businesses that are still bouncing back," Member for the Dubbo Dugald Saunders, said when the vouchers were announced for the region.
Dine vouchers can be used in the Dubbo, 2830 area at:
Discover vouchers can be used at:
All remaining Dine and Discover vouchers will expire on June 30, 2022.
For more information regarding Dine and Discover NSW, including the full list of businesses where vouchers are accepted, head to www.service.nsw.gov.au.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
