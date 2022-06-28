Health care enhanced for seriously-ill residents

Local residents who are seriously ill and dying can access high-quality and compassionate health care with expanded services in the region.
The NSW government has funded palliative care and other specialist health services with $743 million to give comfort and dignity to those diagnosed with life-limiting illnesses such as chronic degenerative conditions and cancer.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders welcomed the five-year health funding in addition to the $300 million every year provided to assist residents across the state who are accessing palliative care in various hospitals.
An estimated 50,000 people in the state die from serious illnesses and 70 percent could benefit from improved palliative care services.
"Today's announcement will significantly boost funding for end-of-life palliative care, delivering equitable access to pain management services, avoiding unnecessary hospital stays, and providing comfort and dignity to NSW residents at end of life," Mr Saunders said.
"This funding boost will allow us to support staff and services to continue that high-quality and compassionate care into the future."
Through the new funding, bed capacity and the number of palliative care nurses will be increased across the health system so that regional residents spend less time in emergency departments and more time in a comfortable setting when being assessed or treated.
The expansion of outpatient services with extra community health staff, Mr Saunders said, would extend additional home support packages, and virtual care allows patients from regions or remote towns to receive care closer to their families.
The funding package will cover $650 million to employ an extra 600 nurses, allied health professionals, doctors, and support staff, boost hospital capacity, and more access to pain management services.
Primary health care networks and aged services will also partner with non-government organisations that can provide support services.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
