Narromine's Julie Townsend is among the top NSW emergency service workers.
The Narromine VRA rescue treasurer is one of 28 first responders recognised as finalists in the 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Service Community awards.
Advertisement
In keeping with Rotary's motto of "service above self", the awards are community-nominated awards and is the only time all emergency services personnel, both paid and volunteer, are recognised in a combined awards program.
READ ALSO:
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders congratulated Ms Townsend on being named a finalist.
"Our community has faced back to back natural disasters and challenging events over the past few years, whether it be drought, bush fires, COVID-19, floods or storms," he said.
"There seemed to be no respite for our first responders, including Julie, but they never stopped working to protect local residents.
"This courage and commitment is exactly why we continue to thank them, and recognise them for their ongoing service."
Finalists have been selected from a range of emergency service agencies including: Fire and Rescue NSW, the NSW Rural Fire Service, the NSW State Emergency Service, Marine Rescue NSW, Surf Life Saving NSW, NSW Ambulance, and the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association.
Winners will be announced at an awards presentation on Saturday, August 13 at Bankstown Sports Club.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the finalists were revealed at a ceremony held in Parliament House last week.
"Every year the Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards honour those who have dedicated their lives to protecting people and property from a range of emergencies, hazards and severe weather events," Ms Cooke said.
"We have had back to back devastating flood events over the past year, including two in the space of one month. There seemed to be no respite for our frontline first responders but they never stopped working to keep communities safe."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.