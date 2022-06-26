Daily Liberal
Good News

Narromine VRA Julie Townsend finalist in 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Service Community awards

By Newsroom
Updated June 26 2022 - 1:02am, first published 1:00am
Narromine VRA treasurer Julie Townsend has been named a finalist in the 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards. Picture: VRA Rescue NSW

Narromine's Julie Townsend is among the top NSW emergency service workers.

