The Trangie Junior Judging is back for another year.
The annual event draws young keen competitors from not only the Trangie but surrounding areas including Warren, Narromine, Nyngan, Nevertire, Tottenham, Parkes, Dubbo, Gilgandra, Gulargambone and Orange.
Over the years winners of the senior section (15 to 24 years) at Trangie have gone on to win competitions at regional and then state level, including Sydney's Royal Easter Show, after gaining valuable experience from the judging day.
The experienced overjudges for each section have also been judges and stewards at Sydney and local shows.
This year it will be held on the first Monday of the public school holidays, July 4, at the Trangie Agricultural Research Station.
This program includes six sections including: beef cattle, Merino sheep, meat sheep (Border Leicesters and Poll Dorsets), Merino fleeces, cotton, and grains.
The format of the day is set up so that each competitor participates in all judging sections within their age group.
Sub-junior and junior groups are given a judging overview in each section to boost their knowledge before judging each class. This year sub-juniors will participate in a learning session rather than the competition of the older age groups.
Older competitors have a chance of seeing their name engraved on silver trophies with a long history, many dating back to the 1940's, with Trangie district identities' names still visible as previous Junior Judging champions.
This year NSW Farmers will be donating cash prizes for the point score winners.
The full day's program starts with registration at 8.30am at the Cattle Section at the Trangie Ag Research Centre.
The entry fee for the day is $25 per competitor, which includes a barbecue lunch, while extra snacks and drinks will be on sale too.
Organisers and the children rely on competitors' parents kindly providing a home-baked slice, cake or packet of biscuits for morning tea.
All competitors are to bring their own clipboard and pen, and any parents able to stay and help would be greatly appreciated.
This year pre-registration is encouraged to help speed things up on the day.
To register email trangiejuniorjudging@yahoo.com.au or visit the Facebook page to obtain the entry form and payment details.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
