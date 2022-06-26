Daily Liberal

Federal member for Parkes Mark Coulton with the latest news from across the electorate

By Mark Coulton
June 26 2022 - 8:00pm
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton pictured with some of the attendees at the official opening of the new shed at Wiradjuri elder Uncle Ralph Nadens property. Picture: Supplied

Trees to be planted across the Parkes electorate

Trees will be planted across the Parkes electorate thanks to more than $76,000 in funding provided under the Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee Program.

