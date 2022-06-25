The dust from the Outback Car Trek has settled on a nice $900,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
All the funds raised will go towards supporting the lifesaving healthcare delivery services of the Royal Flying Doctor.
"I think it is an excellent result, especially considering we've been through COVID, lockdowns and border restrictions during the last two years," event organiser Bill Patrick said.
Trekkers travelled thousands of kilometres across NSW, then headed north into Queensland, visiting communities at Parkes, Nyngan, White Cliffs, Augathella and Taroom, before reaching their final destination at Hervey Bay on June 11.
While the trek is one big, non-stop adventure, Mr Patrick said getting to the finish line each year is a humbling experience, because for many of the participants it is their first proper bed and shower in a week.
"So, they appreciate the opportunity to clean up and frock up that night at the final dinner event," he said.
Despite only just getting back home, the dedicated work to support the Flying Doctor hasn't stopped, as planning for the 2023 event has been underway for several months.
Royal Flying Doctor Service, South Eastern Section, chief executive officer Greg Sam thanked the trekkers for their amazing efforts during this year's event.
"The 2022 Outback Car Trek was a great success and has helped raise vital funds for the Flying Doctor, which will go towards supporting the healthcare and wellbeing needs of so many communities living on the land," Mr Sam said.
