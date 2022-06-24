The Wellington Caves has been recognised on a national stage after the team behind their Ancient Landscapes exhibit walked away with first place at the 2022 Museums and Galleries National Awards.
The Wellington Caves' Ancient Landscapes exhibit, created by Thylacine Design, took out the 'Permanent Exhibition or Gallery Fitout' category at the annual awards.
The MAGNAs recognise excellent work nationally in the categories of exhibition, public programs and sustainability projects.
Mayor of Dubbo Regional Council Mathew Dickerson said the exhibit would have been hard to beat.
"The combination of a 3D printed skeleton of a diprotodon based on fossils found on the site dating back to 1830, a 3.4 metre by 14 metre immersive video wall and stories from Wiradjuri elders were all part of the exhibit," Mayor Dickerson said.
"The judges had very little choice but to award this category to the Ancient Landscapes exhibit at the Wellington Caves."
DRC's Manager of Regional Experiences, Jamie Angus, said this award is an exciting accolade for the team.
"The Ancient Landscapes exhibition is another exciting element to add to the amazing natural assets of the Caves and Mine. It offers visitors an engaging, interactive visitor experience that is free and enjoyable for the whole family," he said.
"I am really proud of the community collaboration that has been at the heart of the success of this incredible asset we now have in our region."
The MAGNA judges said the exhibit was "a well considered approach to effective use of resources to achieve the most successful, meaningful and accessible outcome".
"It has excellent and ethical engagement with Wiradjuri community and the scientific and research community, all of whom are all custodians of various facets of knowledge regarding the caves and their history," the judges noted.
The Ancient Landscapes exhibit highlights the multi-layered significance of the Wellington Caves Reserve.
It offers visitors an insight into the changing face of the site, from the deep past to today, through four key themes-the Devonian, the Pleistocene, the Wiradjuri First People, and the recent past. Each of these is approached as a snapshot through time, like looking through a window into the past.
The $700,000 gallery was jointly funded by all three levels of government.
The Wellington Caves' Ancient Landscapes exhibit is open daily and is free of charge.
