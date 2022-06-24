Daily Liberal

Wellington Caves ancient landscape exhibit wins national award

By Ciara Bastow
June 24 2022 - 5:30am
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson awards the Wellington Caves team with their certificate. Picture: Ciara Bastow

The Wellington Caves has been recognised on a national stage after the team behind their Ancient Landscapes exhibit walked away with first place at the 2022 Museums and Galleries National Awards.

