Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo

How farmers are using renewables as energy prices grow

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narromine's Karin Stark with her daughter Noa in front of their solar panels. Picture: Supplied

FARMERS are being urged to investigate incorporating renewable energy into their operations to avoid price pain of the emerging energy crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.