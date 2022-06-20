Daily Liberal

Cafes and restaurant staff get more take-home pay from July 1 and local employers are just happy to comply

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:20am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Errin Williamson at her own Church Street Cafe and Bar business. Picture: Amy McIntyre

The pay packets of hard-working café and restaurant staff would be boosted from July 1 this year as their minimum hourly rate goes up 5.2 percent to $21.38 following a recent Fair Work Commission ruling.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.