There is some uncertainty and change in the region. Coming out of COVID-19 Dubbo businesses have tentatively been dipping their toe in the water. Chamber of commerce president Errin Williamson said she has seen growth within the Dubbo region with lots of new businesses opening and many expanding their offers. "People are so keen to move out to Dubbo and really immerse themselves in the business community," she said. Junior Vice President Jason Dearmer said he felt for businesses coming out of COVID lockdowns and restrictions and dealing with the fallouts from that. "They have continued uncertainty, and most businesses in some way have had to change their business model to cater to local clients and customers in a different way but also to reach customers they might not have been able to reach before," he said. "There is continued learning and evolving as the local economy changes and evolves, but there are signs of recovery and prosperity." Mr Dearmer has noticed more small businesses have opened in Dubbo, after new residents relocated during COVID. "Many found they could operate from a regional area quite easily while still keeping their established customer base," he said. "There are also larger businesses that have seen growth during COVID which has given a bit of confidence for others to look at establishing themselves in our region." To help business stay local, it is important for residents to spend locally where they can, Ms Williamson said. "If you can't, share Facebook and Instagram posts to your friends and family," she said. Mr Dearmer said that if a business is part of the Dubbo Chamber, they will have continual interaction with the business throughout the year by board members. READ MORE: "We will find ways to promote them to the Dubbo community, but also to assist with business resources and connections to get them the tools and knowledge to thrive in our region and make educated decisions on how they can stay local," he said. While Ms Williamson said there was "nothing" she could think of for Dubbo businesses to improve on because they were "killing it", Mr Dearmer said businesses needed to recognise the region was growing with different needs and customers. "If you are a well established business your business model and structure must also reflect those different needs of customers," he said. The importance of having strong social media engagement was another point he highlighted. "Overall an online presence that reflects your business is important also, along with collaboration with others in your industry, to discuss shared challenges and industry information which can help growth, as well as collaboration with Dubbo Regional Council to engage new residents to Dubbo," he said. Ms Williamson said currently the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce was focussed on providing advocacy, fostering strategic connections and cultivating a supportive business community that is a unified voice for Dubbo business, celebrating success in business on all levels with personal business engagement with chamber members. Mr Dearmer said business in the Dubbo region is experiencing a period of growth coming out of COVID. "It is important that the guidance and support is provided for it to continue, with Dubbo Chamber and it's volunteer board happy to help with the needs of its members wherever it can," he said.

