There's no end in sight for Geurie residents and businesses who have been boiling their water for more than a week now.
According to Dubbo Regional Council's chief executive officer Murray Wood, samples from the water treatment plant marginally exceeded the Australian Drinking Water guidelines, which caused the need for the town to be placed on a precautionary boil water alert on Wednesday, June 8.
Mr Wood said the council had been working closely with the Department of Planning and Environment as well as NSW Health to monitor the levels regularly every day.
"Dubbo Regional Council is managing an aged water treatment plant in Geurie, built in 1993," Mr Wood said.
"Since the amalgamation DRC have installed new sampling technology that is a lot more sensitive to changes in the water than what had previously been used."
Mr Wood said that due to increased rainfall Dubbo was experiencing extra flows in the Macquarie River.
"This causes increased turbidity issues for a smaller plant of this size," he said.
"The new, more sensitive technology is detecting these changes in the levels that exceed, albeit marginally, the drinking standards."
In the Draft 2022/2023 Budget, DRC has proposed in excess of four million dollars to upgrade the Geurie Water Treatment Plant enabling it to meet current drinking water standards.
Residents are advised to boil water used for:
Unboiled water may be used for:
The Precautionary Boil Water Alert remains in place as of Friday, June 17.
