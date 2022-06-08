Daily Liberal
Immediate boil water alert issued for Geurie

By Newsroom
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:20am, first published 6:58am
Geurie residents have been asked to limit water usage. Picture: File

A precautionary boiled water alert has been issued for Geurie.

