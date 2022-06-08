A precautionary boiled water alert has been issued for Geurie.
Dubbo Regional Council (DRC), in consultation with NSW Health, has issued the alert and immediately activated its public health response plan for residents in the town.
Residents are advised to boil water used for:
Unboiled water may be used for:
Geurie residents are asked to limit water usage while the precautionary alert is in place and until the quality of flows from the town's treatment plant returns to NSW Health standards.
Special bottled water supplies will be delivered to Geurie Public School.
