Daily Liberal
Council

Dubbo Council to vote on price rise at Wellington Aerodrome and Recreation Park

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Council's Director Organisational Performance Dean Frost and Manager of Dubbo Regional Airport Jacki Parish have put forward a report to Council on a consistent approach to the lease fees and charges. Pictures: File Images

Dubbo Regional Council is set to vote on a price rise of their lease rates at Wellington Aerodrome and Recreation Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.