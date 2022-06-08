Dubbo Regional Council is set to vote on a price rise of their lease rates at Wellington Aerodrome and Recreation Park.
The recommendation is that future non-powered hangar sites at the aerodrome be leased with a five plus five year option, at $1.50 per square meter, with CPI applied annually.
Advertisement
According to the report by Director Organisational Performance Dean Frost and Manager of Dubbo Regional Airport Jacki Parish they want to introduce a consistent approach to the lease fees and charges.
There are currently four hangar site leases at Wellington Aerodrome and Recreation Park, each pay an annual rent of $550 per annum, with no contribution towards outgoings.
Council has had three recent enquires regarding leasing of land at WARP, forcing them to deal with the new lease rates.
"Due to the current interest in new leases at WARP, a decision regarding rates for leases need to be made in the immediate future to assist investors in their decision making," the report stated.
Lease fees for WARP was $100 a year, which was increased to $550 with those taking up the addition five year option earlier this year.
"In discussion regarding long-term future of WARP, Council has expressed desire to ensure a considered level of user pays at WARP as a multi-use facility," they said.
READ MORE:
"Council wants to support development at WARP however needs to ensure that the development via lease fees, and usage via landing fees is appropriately contributing to maintenance and long-term asset renewals."
According to the report, Council understands that WARP doesn't have the same facilities as Dubbo Regional Airport including access to fuel. Equally, the open airspace, minimal recreational aircraft and congestion is of appeal and value to recreational flyers.
"Whilst the low level of use is appealing to people establishing at WARP, the level of development and use does mean that the facility runs at an operating loss," they said.
It is proposed that all future leases for WARP be based on $1.50 per square meter.
Currently one lease is paying $0.61 a square meter and another payee $1.30 a square meter.
"This is an increase on the historically low annual rates and the current rates of $550," they said.
All current lease holders will be advised by email that whilst the structure of lease fees for undeveloped land at WARP has been changed this will not affect their current lease with Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.