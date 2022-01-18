news, local-news, Dubbo, news, business, Errin Williamson, chamber of commerce

The city's peak body for business has a new person leading a board that's a mix of fresh and familiar faces. Cafe and restaurant owner Errin Williamson was elected Dubbo Chamber of Commerce president at the annual general meeting held on Monday afternoon. Mrs Williamson has already served as a board member of the organisation. She replaces multi-term president Matt Wright, who successfully stood as a candidate for councillor of Dubbo Regional Council in the December local government election. Also elected to the chamber executive are Marilyn Brann as vice president, Jason Dearmer as junior vice president, Michael McKenna as treasurer and Cassandra Williams as secretary. All four have previously served as either executive or board members. In 2022 the chamber also has Alex McCormack, Clint Grose, John Southwell, Louise Mathieson, Nathan Shooter, Ron O'Brien, Shannon Starr, Steve Hinks, Tiffany Rea and Vicki Eggert as board members. The new president praised the city's businesses as she looked forward to her role. "I am constantly in awe of the Dubbo business community; they have been dealt many blows over the past two years, but they have proved so resilient," Mrs Williamson said. "It is great to see so many of our local businesses thrive and continue to grow due to them adapting easily and through collaboration with each other. "Dubbo is made up of so many incredible businesses and I look forward to being able to connect with more of them through my position with the Dubbo chamber."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/339f4b79-e4f3-458d-aa39-c693c1c2edb7.jpg/r0_34_3384_1946_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg