coronavirus, news, Dubbo, COVID, vaccination, booster, Angus Koerstz, pharmacy

A Dubbo pharmacy is seeing a "surge in demand" for COVID-19 booster doses as community members seek further protection from the virus that continues to spread in the city. Tim Koerstz Pharmacy has administered about 400 booster shots so far, pharmacist Angus Koerstz said. Dubbo residents have been "actively seeking" booster vaccinations, he reports. There had been a large number of community members phoning to try to secure bookings, he said. "Our online booking platform has also been inundated, and all vaccinating pharmacies in town are doing their best to accommodate the surge in demand," he said. From January 4 people who have completed their primary course of COVID-19 vaccination no less than four months ago are able to receive a booster dose, a move that shortened the gap by one month. Dubbo's new cases have been in triple digits on all but one day since January 11. Mr Koerstz welcomed the response to the program. "It is great to see such large numbers coming forward to get their booster vaccination," he said. "Given the ever increasing presence of COVID-19 in our community this is the best step we can take to protect ourselves and also others in the community." The program's rollout at Dubbo relies on availability of the doses, which the health practitioner reports is improving. "Over the Christmas period, supplies through to pharmacies were significantly limited, however in the last week pharmacies have begun to receive adequate stock and this should continue to increase to allow us to increase the numbers of appointments we can offer patients in the community seeking a booster dose," Mr Koerstz said. It's a different situation with the in-demand rapid antigen tests. "Currently, sourcing rapid antigen tests has been really difficult for all pharmacies due to the increased demand and limited supply available," Mr Koerstz said. "We hope that over coming weeks this may improve to increase the access members of the community have to these important point of care tests. "As announced by the government in recent days, concession card holders will be able to access free rapid antigen tests through community pharmacy from January 24. As a result, we are trying our best to ensure we can secure supply, however at this stage it is very hard to predict whether community pharmacies will have the stock to meet the demand of this program." Mr Koerstz advised bookings can be made online at the federal government's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder site, which shows all providers. Or people can book directly through the Tim Koerstz Pharmacy website, where "we offer booster vaccinations for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccination", he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/2cfe9685-e708-493d-b59b-d9e66095d6fb.JPG/r0_310_8256_4975_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg