115 new COVID cases for Dubbo, increase in number of people in hospitals

The Dubbo local government area has recorded 115 new cases of COVID-19, including six at Wellington. There are three people with COVID from the Western NSW Local Health District in intensive care and 41 in total who are in hospital. Bathurst Regional had 197 new positive cases identified by PCR in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, 68 to 8pm on Saturday and 61 to 8pm on Sunday. Orange had 70 and Mid-Western 27 (13 of them at Mudgee). Oberon had 10 and Blayney Shire five. Western NSW Local Health District had 347 new cases overall by PCR test. The number of positive cases due to rapid antigen tests are unknown. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There were 30 COVID cases admitted to hospitals in the health district in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday; 34 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, one of whom was in ICU; and 38 to 8pm on Saturday, two of whom were in ICU. Across NSW, in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, there were 29,504 positive test results (cases) notified - 11,858 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 17,646 positive PCR tests. Of the 11,858 positive RAT results, 10,187 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days, NSW Health says. There were 17 deaths reported by NSW Health - five women and 12 men. Seven were from south-western Sydney, two from western Sydney, two from south-eastern Sydney, one from northern Sydney, one from south Sydney, one from the Newcastle area, one from the Central Coast, one from the Wagga Wagga area and one from the Tweed Heads area. NSW Health says there are 2776 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in the state, up by 126 on the previous day, and 203 people in intensive care, up by 12 on the previous day. Of those, 61 require ventilation, which is unchanged on the previous day. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

