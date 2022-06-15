Stringent eligibility rules are making it more difficult for hundreds of families and individuals in the region experiencing extreme hardship to obtain assistance from charities like St Vincent de Paul Society.
To ask for help to pay for electricity bills and other daily living expenses, particularly this winter when heating bills are expected to go up, those needing assistance must prove eligibility before they can get help.
The local charity, St Vincent de Paul Society in Dubbo for example, has stopped providing vouchers under the Energy Accounts Payments Assistance scheme of the NSW Department of Energy because "many rules have changed" and they are unable to meet the requirements.
The EAPA assistance comes in the form of a voucher paid to the energy bills of those experiencing short-term financial crisis, paid directly to the electricity or gas retailer.
But due to changes in eligibility such as for those living in units or residential parks or using gas bottles, and documentation required from charities, many disadvantaged people on a very low income, receiving pensions, and the elderly are missing out.
Between July 2021 to March this year, St Vinnies in the Orana region assisted 421 people in hardship from Coonabarabran, Coonamble, Dubbo, Gilgandra and Wellington to pay their electricity and gas bills through the EAPA scheme.
Of these people they assisted, 57 percent have been on low income between $500 to $1000 per fortnight, 84 percent also sought food and grocery items, and 41 percent are experiencing housing payment pressures with 30 percent of their meagre incomes paid on rent.
To be eligible for the EAPA scheme, one must be experiencing a short-term financial emergency due to job loss, medical emergencies, or reduced income due to the pandemic.
"Their rules have changed dramatically hence we decided to opt out but we are not walking away from the program," Neil Rabbett, president of the Central Council of the Bathurst Diocese told the Daily Liberal.
"We worked closely with them but we had to give it away at this point...if it's become available again for us to assist people, we will walk back in."
Mr Rabbett's area of responsibility extends from Bathurst, Central West, Orana, and northwest NSW in Armidale. Mr Rabbett and representatives from these regions recently met in Bathurst to find out how they can renew their participation in the EAPA scheme because many disadvantaged people are missing out.
The St Vinnies offices run by volunteers in these areas have stopped providing EAPA vouchers since last year and those seeking EAPA assistance are either referred to Service NSW or other charities, Mr Rabbett said.
In Dubbo, St Vinnies refer those seeking assistance to the Salvation Army, Emmanuel Care and Global Care, among the local charities that are participating in the EAPA assistance program.
Aside from EAPA vouchers, St Vinnie's provides the No Interest Loan Scheme for up to $2,000 per person who needs new appliances, and food, furniture and clothing vouchers.
But while the society's assistance program is on pause, they are "currently reviewing our involvement" after the NSW government announced in the 2022-2023 budget that the EAPA scheme will be increased to 25 percent or up to $400 for those needing assistance.
"EAPA is an important program for people experiencing hardship and we warmly welcome the NSW government's additional investment in it."
The office of the Energy Department has been contacted for comment.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
