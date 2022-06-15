Daily Liberal

Rex announces more flights between Sydney and Dubbo

Ciara Bastow
Orlander Ruming
By Ciara Bastow, and Orlander Ruming
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:12am, first published 1:40am
Regional Express is increasing the number of flights between Dubbo and Sydney. Picture: File

Regional Express airlines has announced five extra return flights between Sydney and Dubbo airport per week.

