Regional Express airlines has announced five extra return flights between Sydney and Dubbo airport per week.
The announcement came on Wednesday as part of a larger announcement from Rex they would be increasing weekday traffic to 11 regional airports in NSW, Victoria, and South Australia.
The route from Sydney to Dubbo will see a 25 per cent increase on weekdays.
A Rex spokesperson said there would be an extra five flights per week as the company was increasing the daily weekday service from four to five return flights per day.
Earlier in the month, Dubbo Regional Airport manager Jacki Parish confirmed Dubbo Regional Council had a strong relationship with the organisation.
"As a major regional centre in the heart of NSW, servicing a catchment population of 120,000, flight services to Dubbo have been an integral part of the continued strong growth of our region," Ms Parish said.
"Dubbo shares a long history with Regional Express , which began servicing our city with flights to and from Sydney almost 20 years ago. Providing connections for our community whether it is for business, medical services, visiting friends and family or for that long awaited holiday remains as important today as it was all those years ago."
Rex's Sydney to Orange route will also be increased by 33 per cent.
Other major increases from Rex include a 67 per cent increase from Sydney to Coffs Harbour and a 50 per cent increase from Sydney to Broken Hill.
The increased number of flights starts on July 4.
Rex's general manager of network strategy Warrick Lodge said the new schedule would see more flights in the airlines regional network than before COVID-19.
"Rex sees strong recovery in these regional centres and is dedicating considerable resources to meet this demand," he said.
"These improved schedules will see us operating more flights on our regional network than pre-COVID and mark a significant turning point for the airline as we return to profitability.
"We are confident that [the 2022/23 financial year] will see a great improvement in the financial performance of our regional operations since Rex will only operate on densely patronized regional routes where the load factors and yields will be much more favourable."
Mr Lodge also announced the cancellation of the Sydney to Cooma route from June 27.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
