Saleyards are keeping people connected in tough times, a new report has found.
The Australian Livestock Markets Association recently commissioned a report into the social value of saleyards, including the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets.
One of the key findings was the importance of saleyards in keeping people connected, and giving them the opportunity to socialise.
The Dubbo saleyards were among six that were observed. There were 152 people who were surveyed as part of the research and 105 people from across five states who participated in interviews.
Of those respondents, 76 per cent said saleyards provided an integral place for information sharing and education. Another 78 per cent said there was a sense of belonging and community around the saleyards.
At a deeper level, that socialisation was found to boost wellbeing.
More than half, 59 per cent, said they felt an informal support at the saleyards that assisted their wellbeing.
Dubbo Stock and Station Agents president Martin Simmons said he had been at the Dubbo saleyards for more than 25 years and the proof was in the pudding.
He said the social benefits of the saleyards became increasingly obvious during COVID-19 restrictions when only agents and buyers could be present at sales.
"There were plenty of disgruntled people who still wanted to come to the yards but under those extreme circumstances we weren't able to allow it to happen. I think for myself, if backed up that theory that it is somewhere people like to go for a bit of a chinwag because they were very down about the fact that they weren't allowed there," Mr Simmons said.
"Realistically it's no different to going to the pub and having a beer and a yarn. It's juts a different environment. But that's what people use it for.
"For a lot of the graziers who utilise the saleyards, some of them come from some pretty isolated places. It's just good to catch up and have a yarn and do something a little bit different rather than being stuck out on the property."
The Social Value of the Saleyards report stated "it was clear COVID-19 restrictions impacted everyone to some extent".
They found 59 per cent of people experienced loneliness when they were not able to attend the saleyards.
Blue Wren Connections' Heather Wren, who conducted the research, said the data clearly showed the "real power" in coming together.
"At the moment the market is doing really well but in times when we've been navigating drought and things have been really tough... you can still come in and connect. And that happened regularly," she said.
"The banter that happens between agents and buyers and producers, people shared in the data that people went home and they felt a lot lighter just because the humor, even though things are tough. They might not share deeply about stories about how tough things are at home, but they go home with a lot more joy feeling better about themselves."
ALMA executive officer Kate McGilvray said there were also people who found love or life partners at the saleyards.
"We even had some aged care service providers organise visits for some of their residents who had previously been connected to the land and that helped bolster their mental health and wellbeing," she said.
Ms McGilvray said the data gathered from the research will be used to inform industry and government decision makers on the importance of saleyards on the social wellbeing of rural communities.
"What we now know is saleyard owners and operators should really place high importance on creating spaces within saleyards that facilitate and allow social connections to occur," she said.
"Equally we really want governments to recognise that investments and support into saleyards can deliver more than just the economic benefits. For those that operate within saleyards, or work within saleyards, or deliver programs within saleyards, we want them to recognise that saleyards are a unique hub where engaging and targeting their key demographics is a really beneficial thing."
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson, who has welcomed the research, said the data could be used to shape the future of saleyards.
"In 20 years time we might see saleyards as a whole service centre," Cr Dickerson said.
"There might be doctors here, there might be hairdressers here, there might be rural financial counselling. A whole range of different services might be at the saleyards based on this particular data and reports like this."
The conclusion of the report states saleyards are "critical to the social fabric of regional communities" and improve social outcomes for people living in rural and regional Australia.
"They do this by: reducing social isolation, providing connections to key services otherwise not available in isolated locations, facilitating exchange of information, enabling deeper and more open conversations in a safe environment, informal support and cross-generational connection."
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
