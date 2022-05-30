news, local-news,

A report has been published which has highlighted the social value of saleyards to rural and regional communities. The Australian Livestock Markets Association (ALMA) recently partnered up with BlueWren Connections to conduct a research project which has found what sale days mean to community members, service providers and stakeholders. Director of Blue Wren Connections Heather Ellis said the research project which included 152 people gave them more answers than they were expecting. "It was very hard to focus because there was so much extra that came out of the data," she said. "You'll find there are 19 other key elements we did come up with, I think there is an opportunity for the industry to learn from each other. "What's really exciting about that is nowhere else in rural Australia particularly in agriculture have we been able to find a particularly strong focus on the social value. "We know there is a strong connection when we think about mental health and wellbeing, when we think about wellness. "Where do we create places for people and cohorts from rural and regional Australia to connect." During the recent drought and the height of COVID-19, the saleyards became a deserted place for some as locals were unable to attend sale days. Ms Ellis' research found socialising, belonging and connections, the impact of not being able to attend, services accessed at saleyards and information sharing and networking to be the biggest findings among those who contributed. READ ALSO: ALMA's Kate McGilvray said the project took roughly 12 months to complete and people from all over took the time to contribute. "There were six saleyards that we visited physically but 11 in total that we used for the research," she said. "We had participants from most states across Australia who also were part of the online interviews and surveys as well. "It's quite broad and it's a national project." Now the research report has been completed, Ms McGilvray opened up on what ALMA plans to do next. "Next is really go out and promote what the findings were to government and industry stakeholders," she said. "So in their planning and strategic thinking they can think about what saleyards do offer from an economic and social perspective.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/b254ef54-2d88-4d69-9b1a-dfe7302ab48e.JPG/r817_1227_5183_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg