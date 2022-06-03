Daily Liberal

TEAM LISTS: CYMS-Macquarie derby headlines round eight

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryn Powyer has been named to return from injury in Dubbo CYMS' derby meeting with the Macquarie Raiders on Sunday. Picture: Amy McIntyre

GROUP 11 POOL

Sunday, June 5

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.