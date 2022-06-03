Sunday, June 5
Kennard Park, Wellington (league tag starts 11am)
WELLINGTON: 1 Warren Peachey, 2 Tony Clevin, 3 Timmy Boney, 4 Brian Baxter, 5 Cooper Taylor, 6 Randel Dowling, 7 Mason Willias, 8 Ben Bruce, 9 Richard Peckham, 10 Mac Dutfield, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Jake Newman, 13 Wallace Bruce; Bench: 14 Jade Hooper, 15 Elijah Collis, Nate Lindsay, 17 Kenny Everson. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
PARKES: 1 Jacob Smede, 2 James Parsons, 3 Wise Ratudina, 4 Jim Ratulolo, 5 Marika Koroivui, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Benny Cokanasiga, 9 Sam Dwyer, 10 Jesse Shorter, 11 Brandon Paige, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Jake Porter; Bench: 14 Brandon Tago, 15 Tikoko Noke, 16 Geordie Golden, 17 Eroni Turaga. Captain-coach: Jack Creith.
Apex Oval, Dubbo (league tag starts 11am)
CYMS: 1 Brad Pickering, 2 Ali Beale, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Jeremy Thurston, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Alex Bonham, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Luke Jenkins, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Riley Wake, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Jayden Merritt; Bench: 14 Fletcher Haycock, 15 James Stanley, 16 Brydon Ramien, 17 Mitchell Cleary. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
MACQUARIE: 1 Blake Merritt, 2 Tyler Bamblett, 3 Joshua Nixon, 4 Carl Ralph, 5 Nathan Walker, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Jonny Mafiti, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Alex Ronayne; Bench: 14 Dalin Smith, 16 Clayton Couley, 17 Lindsay Thurgate, 22 Mark Merritt. Captain-coach: Alex Ronayne.
Larkin Oval, Nyngan (league tag starts 11am)
NYNGAN: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Clynton Edwards, 3 Terrance Ryan, 4 Sonny Knight, 5 Matty McDougall, 6 Farren Lamb, 7 Josh Bermingham, 8 Cameron Bourke, 9 Jak Jeffrey, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Jyde Dwyer, 12 Cale Dunn, 13 Hewett Haycock; Bench: Aiden Bermingham, 15 Peni Botiki, 16 Jackson Cox, 17 Braith Boyd. Captain-coach: Jacob Neill.
FORBES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Alvin Maungaati, 4 Zeke Hartwig, 5 Apolosi Tuiloma, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Dawson Nanai, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tongia Fox, 11 Brad McMillan, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Jake Hadrill; Bench: 15 Jake Stenhouse, 16 Coopa Martin, 17 Martin Herbert, 18 Aaron Wykamp, 19 Richard Fui. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
Tony Luchetti Oval, Lithgow (league tag starts 11.30am)
LITHGOW: 1. Donovan Peters 2. Lleyton Lothian 3. Dylan Dukes 4. Sam Lane 5. Grant Rhodes 6. Cooper Egan 7. Hayden Bonanno 8. Tyler Davidson 9. Isaac Thompson 10. Ryan Richardson 11. Ryan Jervis 12. Jack Sullivan 13. Harrison Bender 14. Travis Dukes 15. Jesse Lualua 16. Jack Smith 17. Tom Fraser. Coach: Greg Alderson
ST PAT'S: 1. Lee McClintock 2. Derryn Clayton 3. Matt Ranse 4. Jackson Brien 5. Matt Beattie 6. Mitch Squire 7. Blake Fitzpatrick 8. Luke Single 9. Jackson Vallis 10. Jack Mackey 11. Josh Belfanti 12. Cooper Akroyd 13. Aaron Mawhinney 14. Jack O'Neill 15. Nicholas Booth 16. Beau Robinson 17. TBA. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt
Sunday, June 5
Glen Willow, Mudgee (under 18s starts 11.30am)
MUDGEE: 1. Nathan Orr 2. Lee Hicks 3. Corin Smith 4. Jake Durrant 5. Jared Robinson 6. Jack Littlejohn 7. Pacey Stockton 8. Casey Burgess 9. Jake Gale 10. Clay Priest 11. Hudson Brown 12. Chad Chandler 13. Ben Thompson 14. Jack Beasley 15. Luke Moody 16. Hamish Bryant 17. Captain-coach: Jack Littlejohn
COWRA: 1. Darcy Howard 2. Thomas Thuaux 3. Charlie Jeffries 4. Thomas Rose 5. Joshua Weston 6. Jyedn Murray 7. Cameron Picker 8. Blake Duncombe 9. Jack Nobes (c) 10. William Ingram 11. Bobby Jeffries 12. Toby Apps 13. Brendan Tidswell 14. Thomas Negus 15. TBA 16. David Doran 17. TBA. Captain-coaches: Jack Nobes and Jack Buchanan
Wade Park, Orange (league tag starts 11am)
CYMS: 1. Lachlan Munro 2. Cooper Monk 10. Marcel Ikinofo 4. Dion Jones 5. Jordan Clark 6. Josefa Lasagavibau 7. Patrick Williams 8. Cameron Jones 9. Liam Wilson 11. Ethan McKellar 20. Ethan Bereyne 12. Alexander McMillan 13. Liam Kennedy 14. Ryan Banks 15. Nicolas Law 16. Curtis Cantwell 17. Jake Allen. Captain-coach: Daniel Mortimer
PANTHERS: 1. Josh Rivett 2. Desmond Doolan 3. Aidan Ryan 4. Keelan Bresac 5. Dylan Miles 6. William Wright 7. Noah Griffiths 8. David Sellers 9. Hudson White 10. Jed Betts 11. Claude Gordon 12. Mackenzie Atkins 13. Jake Betts 14. McCoy White 15. Daniel Bain 16. Thomas Lemmich 17. TBA. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
