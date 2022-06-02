Up against the an undefeated competition heavyweight and facing chilly conditions, it's no wonder Bathurst Panthers fullback Josh Rivett is rating Sunday's game against Orange CYMS as 'tough'.
The green and golds have been the best performing Peter McDonald Premiership team after seven rounds, having won all six games they've played.
Panthers, who are coming off a thrilling 28-draw with local rivals St Pat's, will travel to Wade Park on Sunday for the game and Rivett said he's expecting a tough match.
"I think we'll have to play our normal game, I think. They haven't been winning by too much, so we don't really know what to expect by them.
"It's always pretty tough over there, so we'd be expecting sort of the same."
With a high of just eight and rain forecast for Orange on Sunday, conditions are expected to be far from ideal on matchday but Rivett doesn't mind the cold weather.
"The conditions can make it a bit harder for some," he said.
"I was working over there on Wednesday and it was like four degrees, beautiful weather.
"I don't mind the colder conditions anyway, it makes things a bit easier sometimes."
Rivett acknowledged his team's discipline as an area that needs improvement heading into the showdown with CYMS.
"Our discipline was pretty poor on the weekend. I think it really showed with the penalty count and it sort of ruled us out of the game," he said.
"We were giving away too many back-to-back sets. I don't know how we ended up coming away with the draw in the end, we had no right to be in it."
"But we've always got that never-say-die attention, which is good. We've had that since 2018, so it's been good."
Panthers have won four of their seven games this season and while they're currently sitting in third in the Group 10 pool, Rivett has been pleased with how the team has performed.
"It's good, considering how many players we lost from last year," he said.
"We've still got a lot of improving to do and I don't think we've played our best footy yet. Once we get everything right and get our discipline right, I think we should be right to go."
Personally, Rivett has rated 2022 as one of his best first grade seasons yet.
"It's probably been the best year I've had so far, which is a good thing because I'm getting a bit older. Having a few years in first grade helps," he said.
Rivett made his first grade debut for Panthers back in 2015 and has spent the majority of his playing time at fullback.
He did have a few years out on the winger when he was previously playing for Oberon.
The day is set to get underway from 11am with league tag, followed by under 18s at 12pm and reserve grade at 1.15pm.
Kick-off in first grade is at 2.40pm.
