Daily Liberal
Photos

Fusion Heat scores Dubbo netball A Grade win over St Groovers

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:31am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fusion Heat haven't had it all their own way early in the Dubbo Netball Association A Grade season, but the champions gave a reminder of their quality on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.