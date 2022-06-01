Fusion Heat haven't had it all their own way early in the Dubbo Netball Association A Grade season, but the champions gave a reminder of their quality on Saturday.
A dominant first quarter set the tone on for Heat, who finished 55-36 winners over St Groovers and remain two points off the unbeaten Narromine Hawks.
Advertisement
Five-time defending champions Heat were beaten by Narromine in round three and only edged past the Hornets by four goals last weekend.
"We lost to Narromine and that's always a really competitive game but (on Saturday) we just came together and played our game and got the win," Heat's Sarah Bridges said.
"The defence across the whole team was really strong and consistent and that won a heap of ball for us.
"The shooters then shot well and were really good at converting those goals."
READ ALSO:
Bridges' is part of the defence that set the tone early against a St Groovers side that went into Saturday's round five match level with Fusion Heat in second spot on the ladder.
Groovers got very little time on the ball and with after building a strong advantage early, Heat went on to win by 19 goals.
"We've really been focusing on a whole team defence," Bridges said.
"To pick-up ball whenever we can and stopping the other team from, obviously, getting down to the attacking end."
With the defence at the top of its game on Saturday, it was important those at the other end of the court backed it up.
Payton Harris and Saxbii Shaw certainly did that, converting a host of chances as Fusion Heat passed 50 for the third time in the opening five rounds.
"Our shooters were especially good. It felt like every ball we got up there they got in," Bridges said.
The win was particularly impressive given experienced representative player Bec Weekes was unavailable for the weekend so teenager Kiara McKeown was called up from A-Reserve Grade.
"She's a really strong player and she fit in well. It was really comfortable to play with her," Bridges said.
Advertisement
"We're all pretty skilled players so it's good to come together and play a good game.
"This side is really similar to the (Dubbo) Opens representative side so there's been plenty of time, carnivals, and training sessions to come together and click and play well together.
"We've all become really good friends and we have a good time off the court and then we get on the court and play hard."
Elsewhere on the weekend, Narromine maintained top spot and unbeaten start to the season by defeating Fusion Mixtures 57-32.
The Hornets scored a tight 45-43 win over Fusion Fierce and St Thunder leapfrogged St Groovers into third after receiving a forfeit from Nyngan.
Heat meets Fierce in a Fusion derby next weekend while Fusion Mixtures play the Hornets, Narromine takes on Nyngan, and Saints meet when Thunder does battle with Groovers.
Advertisement
"A lot of the games are pretty close and everyone is pretty even," Bridges added.
"It's always a good game when you step out on the court. It's a good competition."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.